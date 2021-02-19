Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,906.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.