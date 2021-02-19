Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.06 on Friday. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,906.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

