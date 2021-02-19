Matic Network Market Cap Reaches $616.67 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.24 or 0.00782626 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00058335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00041174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.84 or 0.04696441 BTC.

About Matic Network

MATIC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

