MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 955.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,961 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 224,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

