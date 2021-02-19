MASQ Trading Down 13.8% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $17,859.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.84 or 0.00551740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00071809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00076964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00413339 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,339,270 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

MASQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.