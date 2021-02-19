Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.27

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 4532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

