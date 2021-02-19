Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 305,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 91,052 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

