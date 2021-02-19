Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,976,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

CACC opened at $358.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.08. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

