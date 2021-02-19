Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 179 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

TYL stock opened at $470.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

