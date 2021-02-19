Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $409,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,248,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

