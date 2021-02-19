Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $787,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 65.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 70.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE UI opened at $339.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $362.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.