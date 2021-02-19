Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.18 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $488.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.36. The company has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

