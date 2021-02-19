ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.48-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

