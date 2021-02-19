ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

MANT stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.81. 372,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,710. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

