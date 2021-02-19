ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

ManTech International has increased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.81 on Friday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.