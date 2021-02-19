Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 56.1% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.03.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

