Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80, RTT News reports. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International updated its FY 2023
Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $8.04 on Friday, hitting $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 384,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,227. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

