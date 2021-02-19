Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80, RTT News reports. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International updated its FY 2023

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $8.04 on Friday, hitting $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 384,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,227. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

