Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to Hold at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

