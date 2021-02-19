Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $41.44. 29,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

