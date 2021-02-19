LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,227. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTC. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.