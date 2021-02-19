Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $45.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.