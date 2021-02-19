Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arvinas worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arvinas by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $4,577,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

