Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.