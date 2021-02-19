Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after buying an additional 355,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 207,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGMO opened at $13.42 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

