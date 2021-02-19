Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $4,839,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,174,197 shares of company stock valued at $54,716,821 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOVE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of -419.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

