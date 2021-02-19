Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 318.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,484 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of United Natural Foods worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.