Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 633,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 109,081 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $120.75 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

