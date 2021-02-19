Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00542426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00063899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00092524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00075650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00082326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.00441845 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

