Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.41

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

