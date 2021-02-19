Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.07

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.07 and last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 52345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

