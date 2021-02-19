Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 70,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,828. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.