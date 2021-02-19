Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,830. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.62 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

