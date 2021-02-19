Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.04. 10,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.