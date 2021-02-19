Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

