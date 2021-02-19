Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.