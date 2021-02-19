Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $268,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

AEO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

