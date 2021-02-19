Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $1.74 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,660. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

