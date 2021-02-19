Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:LOGN opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Logansport Financial has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00.
Logansport Financial Company Profile
Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.