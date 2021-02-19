Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:LOGN opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Logansport Financial has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

