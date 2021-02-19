LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.
Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
