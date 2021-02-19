LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

