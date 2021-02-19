Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 6.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 5,416,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,979,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

