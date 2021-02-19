Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Up 11.4%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s stock price shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.07. 13,286,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 2,749,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

