Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading Down 8.1%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 57,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,266,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The stock has a market cap of $427.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 792,095 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

