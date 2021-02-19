Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

LIN stock opened at $249.93 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.60. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

