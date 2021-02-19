Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 162,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $2,338,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

