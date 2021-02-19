Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after buying an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,048,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,353,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,528 shares of company stock valued at $18,576,098. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

