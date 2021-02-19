Lincoln National Corp Makes New $208,000 Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $157.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.