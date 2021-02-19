Lincoln National Corp Invests $215,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

