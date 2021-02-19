Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 4,368 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

