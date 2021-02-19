LINA Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $11,974.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded up 96.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00852133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00034440 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.42 or 0.05093231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017445 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.