Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Northland Securities cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,639 shares of company stock worth $454,020. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,569 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 385,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,012 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.